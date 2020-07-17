Menu Search Log in

Carlyle news 7/18

By

Around Town

July 17, 2020 - 2:26 PM

Carlyle Presbyterian Church

Bible Study with Pastor Steve Traw on the book of Hebrews will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

All are welcome.

