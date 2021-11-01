Carlyle news

Pastor Steve Traw’s message at Carlyle Presbyterian Church, “Keeping the Nightlight On,” was taken from John 3:1-17. We seek the light to escape the darkness. Jesus is the light of the world – our night light to guide us through a dark world.

Rita Sanders played, “Father, Lift Me Up” for the prelude and “Redeemed” for the offertory.

Celebrating birthdays are: Mary Ann Ritter, Oct. 31, Lucy Bevard and Patricia Hodgden on Thursday, Nov. 4, and Mary Sunshine Crites and Shiela Lasko on Saturday, Nov. 6.