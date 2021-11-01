 | Mon, Nov 01, 2021
Carlyle news

News from this week's Carlyle Presbyterian Church service is shared.

By

Around Town

November 1, 2021

Pastor Steve Traw’s message at Carlyle Presbyterian Church, “Keeping the Nightlight On,” was taken from John 3:1-17.  We seek the light to escape the darkness. Jesus is the light of the world – our night light to guide us through a dark world.

Rita Sanders played, “Father, Lift Me Up” for the prelude and “Redeemed” for the offertory.

Celebrating birthdays are: Mary Ann Ritter, Oct. 31, Lucy Bevard and Patricia Hodgden on Thursday, Nov. 4, and Mary Sunshine Crites and Shiela Lasko on Saturday, Nov. 6.

