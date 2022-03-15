 | Tue, Mar 15, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Carlyle News

An update from the Carlyle Presbyterian Church.

By

Around Town

March 15, 2022 - 4:04 PM

Pastor Steve Traw’s sermon Sunday was “Legacy,” 1 Thessalonians 5:1-12. The legacy of Paul and the apostles is that they have ministered and presented the Gospel with the highest integrity in hopes believers will follow their example. 

Rita Sanders, pianist, played “Put Your Hand in the Hand” for the prelude and “Amazing Grace” for the offertory.  

Rosie Stranghoner celebrated her birthday on Sunday, March 13. Glen and Patty Herschberger celebrate their wedding anniversary on Thursday, March 17.

Related
March 8, 2022
March 1, 2022
May 14, 2021
February 21, 2020
Most Popular