Carlyle News

Pastor Steve Traw’s sermon Sunday was “Legacy,” 1 Thessalonians 5:1-12. The legacy of Paul and the apostles is that they have ministered and presented the Gospel with the highest integrity in hopes believers will follow their example.

Rita Sanders, pianist, played “Put Your Hand in the Hand” for the prelude and “Amazing Grace” for the offertory.

Rosie Stranghoner celebrated her birthday on Sunday, March 13. Glen and Patty Herschberger celebrate their wedding anniversary on Thursday, March 17.