Carlyle news

Pastor Steve Traw’s sermon Sunday was “The Triumphal Entry,” from Matthew 21:1-11.

Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem is described in the books Luke, John as well as Matthew. The pilgrimage of Jesus to Jerusalem on the back of a donkey is a symbol of peace. The disciples put their cloaks on the donkey and believers paved the Jericho Road to Jerusalem with their cloaks and branches. The son of David was coming in grace. The people cried “Hosanna,” meaning: Save us, we pray.

The normal population of Jerusalem at this time was about 25,000, but during Passover it swelled many times over from the thousands who came to see Jesus after hearing about him bringing Lazarus back from the dead. This journey was the presentation of the King of Israel. While the masses welcomed him, their leaders did not. It had been 500 years since the promise of his arrival and they did not believe it.

Pianist Myrna Wildschuetz played “The King is Coming” and “I Will Glory in the Cross.” Kay Compton provided special music.