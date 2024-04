Pastor Steve Traw’s message for Sunday came from the scripture reading of John 21: 1-14, titled “The Seven Witnesses.”

The story recounts the third time Jesus was manifested to the disciples after he was raised from the dead. The disciples went fishing but caught no fish all night.

A man on the shore told them to cast their nets on the right side of the boat, so following his instructions so many fish were caught it was difficult to pull in the nets.