Glen and Patty Herschberger lit the candle representing love for the third Sunday of advent.

Pastor Steve Traw’s sermon Sunday was taken from John 3:16-18. This scripture talks about God’s love: “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.”

Rita Sanders played “The First Noel,” “Good King Wenceslas”and “Joy to the World.”