Carlyle news (Feb. 5)

Pastor Steve Traw’s message Sunday at Carlyle Presbyterian Church, “Equipped for Every Good Work,” was taken from II Timothy 3:10-17.

These two letters from the Book of Timothy, may have been Paul’s last writings in his ministry just prior to his execution, Traw said. Paul is imparting his last instructions to young Timothy whom he has been mentoring in preaching the Gospel.

Traw encouraged believers to appropriate the authority given us in the Scriptures. You can watch the church service via Facebook under Carlyle Presbyterian Church.