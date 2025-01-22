Carlyle Presbyterian

Pastor Steve Traw’s message Sunday, “God’s Invite to a Blessed Life,” came from Exodus 20:1-12. God sent a message to help guide the people leaving Egypt.

God said, worship no other God than me, do not use my name in vain, remember the Sabbath, but show mercy to those who love and worship me. We are to live in peace, justice and in a moral way. We need our faith to live in a proper relationship with God and others.

The annual congregational meeting is Sunday, Jan. 26 after church at 10:45. All are welcome to attend. The Secret Sisters organization will meet at 11:30 .am. Saturday in Fellowship Hall.

Please bring a dish to share and a baby gift to donate to Hope Unlimited or Pregnancy Resource Center. Husbands and families are welcome too.