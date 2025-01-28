Carlyle Presbyterian

Pastor Steve Traw’s message Sunday, “The one true God,” came from Deuteronomy 5:1-7, meaning giving the law again.

Things need to be put into a priority list, arranged and put in order. Esteem is part of putting things in order.

Why is God in high esteem? The Bible tells us God is our creator and makes us a promise that all things came into being from him. He is our judge and covenant maker.

God longs for a personal relationship. He desires to save all men.

Jesus gives us comfort, guidance and is our intercessor at the right hand of the Lord. The first commandment sets the stage for the rest to follow.

Myrna Wildschuetz played “Crying in the Chapel.”

The Secret Sisters meeting was postponed due to the illness of the hostess and will be rescheduled at a later date.

Tuesday Bible Study is still canceled until further notice. A congregational meeting was held and the budget was approved.