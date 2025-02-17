Pastor Maureen Olson presented her first sermon at the Carlyle Presbyterian Church 25 years ago. On Sunday, she again returned to the local church and presented a sermon along with a communion service for all. It was an inspiring sermon about blessings. Her scripture readings were Psalm 1, and Luke 6: 17-26.

Listen for the word of the Lord. We need to seek a deeper understanding of the readings as they are guided into our times. We are like trees along the river who have deep roots and spread and grow as time passes. We do not want to be the evil weed that doesn’t prosper and dries up and blows away. We are blessed even when we are struggling, thankful for all the good times.

Rita Sanders led worship on the piano with “The Wonder of it All.”

David Ensminger’s celebration of life was Sunday at the fellowship hall.

The Secret Sisters organization will again try for a Feb. 23 meeting following the church dinner at noon.

Thrive Allen County is calling Carlyle residents to share ideas, concerns and visions for the local community at a community conversion at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25. The meeting is open to all. For more information contact [email protected].