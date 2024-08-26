Carlyle Presbyterian Church

Steve Traw’s message Sunday, “Faith Over Fear,” came from the scripture reading of Mark 4:35-5:20. Fear often surrounds us regardless of age, but fear is real. When Jesus was physically and emotionally spent he retreated with his disciples by boat to the eastern bank. While asleep, a storm developed and the disciples thought the boat would sink. They woke Jesus, who calmed the storm. Jesus asked the disciples why they were afraid. “Where is your faith?” he asked. Faith answers our fears. Jesus calms the storms in our lives.

He carries us in times of weakness, real or imagined.

Myrna Wildschuetz’s prelude was “Broken Pieces” and Rita Sanders played “What a Friend We Have In Jesus.”

A luncheon followed the service.

Bible study is at 3 p.m. Tuesday, continuing with Hebrews 5.