Pastor Steve Traw’s sermon at Carlyle Presbyterian Church, “What’s in a Name?” comes from the scripture Exodus 3:11-15. God told Moses, a shepherd, he would bring the Jews out of exile in Egypt. He promised the Israelites they would no longer be slaves to Egypt.

Pianist Myrna Wildschuetz played “Meant For You” and “Ten Thousand Years.” Organist Rita Sanders played “Were You There.”

Tuesday Bible study is on I Timothy, chapter 5.