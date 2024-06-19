Carlyle Presbyterian Church

Sunday’s service was a struggle.

Steve Traw was unable to be there, so no preacher.

The electricity was off, so no power.

And Myrna Wildschuetz was gone so no piano player.

We made do.

Harold Hoffman filled in as guest speaker. Rita Sanders was our substitute pianist. And candles were lit for the 32 who were blessed with a continued service.

Harold Hoffman spoke about heaven, using the books of John and Revelation. He posed the question, “What is heaven?” Some people consider it the atmosphere, others outer space, but as Christians we believe it is the dwelling place of God. God doesn’t force himself on us, we are to look for him. Heaven is a rest from our labors, our works follow us.

Rita played “Victory in Jesus” for the music.

There will be no Bible Study on Tuesday.