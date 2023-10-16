Carlyle Presbyterian Church — Oct. 15

Pastor Steve Traw’s message Sunday, ”Our Sovereign God,” was taken from Genesis 12:1-9. Pastor Traw said he had been receiving a lot of calls recently from individuals asking, “What does the Bible say about the happenings in the world today and how do we prepare for the uncertainties of life?”

He responded with “God is sovereign and in control over all creation and we are to pray for the peace of Jerusalem and to yield to God’s reign.”

Myrna Wildschuetz played “Let Me Touch Him” for the Prelude and “Only One Life” for the Offertory.