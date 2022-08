CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, District 31, took part in the Family Safety Night event organized by the Allen County Multi-Agency Team (ACMAT) Thursday.

Nine CASA volunteers and two volunteers from Emprise Bank in Iola helped at the booth, which made 275 snow cones. Supplies were donated by businesses in Iola.

CASA Volunteers included Amy Roeder, Dave Ellison, Mardelle Pringle, Leaha Young, Cathy Lynch, Robert Poydack, Marie Jordan and Aimee Daniels.