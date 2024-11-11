Chamber sponsors retail workshop

Learn how to keep customers coming back at a workshop sponsored by the Iola Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Kansas Small Business Development Center from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Chamber office, 10 W. Jackson.

Chamber membership is not required to attend.

Kelly Sigg, Chamber director, and former owner of Audacious Boutique, said the program is a great asset to small business owners.

“They provided me with expert guidance, resources, and encouragement that helped me navigate the challenges of running a small business,” Sigg said. “I truly believe that their support can make a significant difference for our community.”

Sigg said area communities can expect to see an increase in tourism with the addition of the VA clinic and the upcoming opening of Lehigh Portland State Park.

The one-hour program “will explore critical areas that can make or break a small business, including strategies to ensure we roll out the red carpet for visitors coming to our community,” Sigg said.

No registration is required to attend Wednesday’s meeting, but Sigg would appreciate knowing ahead of time a head count.

Call the Chamber at 620-365-5252.