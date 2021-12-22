 | Wed, Dec 22, 2021
Chanute eyes $6 million upgrade

A Chanute building dating back to 1899 will be part of a $6 million renovation project downtown. The Masonic Temple's renovation will coincide with construction of a 3-story building next door.

December 22, 2021 - 9:14 AM

Downtown Chanute is targeted for some major renovations, in particular the 3-story Masonic Hall on West Main Street. Photo by Google Maps

CHANUTE — Downtown Chanute is looking to begin a $6 million renovation project this summer, according to the Chanute Tribune.

Plans include the renovation of the Masonic Temple, built in 1899, and the construction of a three-story building situated behind it. The two will be connected by an open breezeway. Both buildings will include apartments, six on each floor of the Temple and four on each floor of the new building. Some of the apartments will be at market rates and the others will have income guidelines, The Tribune reported. 

The older building was donated to the Chanute Land Bank by the Lisman family for the purpose of enhancing downtown and creating affordable housing.

