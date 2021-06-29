City Slickers discuss fair

The monthly meeting of the City Slicker’s 4-H Club was called to order by Club President Carly Dreher on June 13 at the Riverside Park Community Building.

Roll call was answered with “My Favorite Thing to do in Summer” from 11 members and one community leader. The pledge of allegiance and 4-H pledge was led by Ty Shaughnessy and Thatcher Mueller. Hallie Sutherland gave the treasurer’s reporter and Mueller gave a parliamentarian lesson about the “Object of a Motion.”

Club members signed up to decorate the food table and hay bale at the fair using “The Roaring 20s” theme. If you plan to exhibit poultry at the fair, all birds (except waterfowl) must have proof they are pullorum typhoid free. Testing will be conducted on July 9 at the Neosho County Fairgrounds. Members interested in judging contests, clinics or camps are encouraged to read the Southwind Monthly Newsletter to find dates.