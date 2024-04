Cleaver Farm & Home ACE Hardware kicked off its grand re-opening in Chanute Thursday with a unique board-cutting. The celebration continues through Saturday. The hardware, lumber, and farm supply dealer recently finished a major remodel. The Cleaver family has owned the business for three generations.

The Cleaver family has owned the business for three generations. From left, Weston Cleaver, Cathy Cleaver, Chris Cleaver, Jason Cleaver, Jarrett Cleaver, Cassie Cleaver, and Eldon Cleaver. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register