 | Fri, Dec 03, 2021
Clinic extends hours

Walk-in Care hours have been extended at the Community Health Center, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., starting Monday. Patients do not need an appointment to be seen for walk-in care.

December 3, 2021 - 2:33 PM

The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas is expanding its Walk-in Care hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Monday, Dec. 6.

Patients do not need an appointment to be seen for walk-in care at the clinic at 2051 N. State St.   

The service provides care for patients with urgent health care needs including colds and flu; coughs and sore throat; ear and sinus infections; fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, and sprains, strains, and more. Adult vaccinations and childhood immunizations are available on a walk-in basis. COVID-19 testing and vaccinations are also available on a walk-in basis and with no out-of-pocket expense.  

