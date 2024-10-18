Collins to discuss books at Iola library Tuesday

Thriller writer Maranda Collins, of Chanute, will discuss her Sadie Lynch series at Iola Public Library at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, as part of the library’s series of programs featuring local authors. She has two books, “On the Run,” and “In the Shadows.” Her third is in the works.

Her first book earned the Clive Cussler Grandmaster Finalist Award and the Adventure Writers’ Competition Finalist Award.

The Sadie Lynch series features a suburban Kansas City cop whose life takes a wild turn when she gets tangled up with black ops and infiltrates a fanatical terrorist cell hidden at the University of Kansas — all in pursuit of a would-be assasin.

Collins’ books temper suspense with likable characters, romance and a dash of humor. Kansas readers have fun guessing the real locations of places she describes.

Collins says that, having a flair for the dramatic and a tendency toward exaggeration, it makes perfect sense for her to write novels. She ventured into fiction after years of writing scientific articles, educational proposals, and sales copy.

Married to her high school sweetheart, Wade, Collins lives on a small farm near Chanute, along with a menagerie of critters. She has two adult children, Sage and Lawson.