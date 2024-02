Pastor Chase Riebel’s message Sunday was “Nicodemus, Do You Believe?” from John 3.

The most well-known verse in the world, John 3:16, was first spoken to Nicodemus under the cover of darkness as Jesus explained to Nicodemus that God sent him to save mankind and to be a light to the world.

Pastor Chase quoted C.S. Lewis, “I believe in Christianity as I believe that the sun has risen: not only because I see it, but because by it I see everything else.”