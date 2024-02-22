Colony Christian Church

Pastor Chase Riebel’s message Sunday was “The Second Sign: Healing an Official’s Son” from John 4: 46-54. We are to walk by faith not by sight. Jesus wanted us to believe even without seeing signs and wonders that He performed the miracles.

Lexy Riebel led the worship team of Mike Billings and Ben and Ethan Prasko. They sang “It is Well With My Soul,” a song written by Horatio Spafford, a successful attorney and real estate investor who lost a fortune in the Chicago fire of 1871. Around this same time he lost his 4-year-old son to scarlet fever. He sent his wife and four daughters on a ship to England which sank leaving his wife as the sole survivor. He set sail for England writing these words of comfort and hope as the ship sailed over the area where their shipwreck had occurred.

Noah Gordon’s communion meditation was from Hebrews 11:7 and Matthew 14:25. It is amazing how much faith Noah had to have in order to build an ark and how much faith Peter had to have in order to walk on the water with Jesus.