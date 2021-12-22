 | Wed, Dec 22, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Colony Christian Church news shared

Topics covered at a recent Colony Christian Church service included Joseph, Jesus' earthly father; and a sermon on Luke 1:26-38.

Around Town

December 22, 2021 - 9:05 AM

Darren McGhee gave the communion meditation at Colony Christian Church service about Jesus’ earthly father, Joseph. He’s not mentioned a lot in the Bible. 

What kind of man was he? We know he was quiet, gentle, soft spoken and God-fearing, and he was engaged to Mary. When he found out she was pregnant, he planned to quietly part ways until an angel’s visit. 

When she was pretty far along in her pregnancy, they had to travel to Bethlehem for the census. It must have been a difficult and agonizing trip for Mary, and then to have no place to rest except for a barn. But, they had a healthy baby boy, and named him Jesus, just as they were instructed to do. Joseph helped raise Jesus spiritually, and we should be thankful for the trust and faith he had in God when he was chosen.

Related
December 10, 2019
May 14, 2019
April 22, 2019
April 8, 2019
Most Popular