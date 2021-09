COLONY — Darren McGhee gave Communion Meditation at Colony Christian Church Sunday on “Reflect.”

After the Sept. 11 attacks, churches were filled but it didn’t take long for people to go back to their worldly ways. Written documentation allows people to reflect.

The Bible is the historical record of Jesus, McGhee said. God knew we were inclined to forget, and communion was established to help us remember that sacrifice. (Ref: 1 Corinthians 10:16; John 6:55-56)