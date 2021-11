COLONY — Noah Gordon gave the Communion Meditation at Sunday’s Colony Community Church service, telling the myth of King Midas.

When the Greek god Dionysus granted the king’s wish that everything he touched would turn to gold, he realized that a good-morning hug from his daughter, Marigold, was, in fact, a death sentence.

Distraught, Midas prayed to Dionysus to reverse his wish. Once granted, Midas changed his greedy ways and shared his great fortune with his people.