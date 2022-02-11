Colony church hears message

Howard Reiter gave the Communion Meditation, “Gratitude is Contagious,” taken from Psalm 103, which begins and ends with “Praise the Lord, my soul.” The Lord is slow to anger and abounding in love, Reiter said. When was the last time you openly praised God? If Christians praised him more, the world would doubt him less.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “Trust in God: Abraham.”

God called Abram to do several things in his life. The first was to leave his home. Leaving everything you know isn’t easy, especially when things are going well. God didn’t tell Abram where he would be going, or any details about the area. He just said, “Go.” He went where God led him, and spent most of his life in a tent. And just like Paul, he “learned to be content with whatever I have.”