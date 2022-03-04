Colony Church news

Larry Wittmer gave the Communion Meditation, “Oh, the good ol’ days.” In the 1950s, things were simpler. But if we go back a lot further, say 3,000 years ago to Moses, and having to make guilt offerings, things weren’t quite so simple. You were required to give back what you had taken, make restitution plus 20%, and present your guilt offering to the Lord to be forgiven. Now, a believer just needs to confess and ask God for forgiveness, repent, and ask God to take control of your life. Jesus set up a new system.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “Trust God: Jacob Offers a Blessing.” When Jacob was old and dying, he blessed Joseph’s sons. He offered this by faith. And we, too, need to pass on the blessing of faith. When that blessing is forgotten and not passed to younger generations, the world is in chaos.

In scripture, there are always five key elements to giving a blessing: a meaningful touch, a spoken message, attaching high value, picturing a special future, and an active commitment.