Colony church news

Pastor Chase Riebel’s sermon Sunday was “What Would Jesus Do in 2025?” and taken from Luke 2:41-52.

Don’t lose the desire to be amazed by Jesus, Riebel noted. Jesus walked on water, stilled a storm, transformed Paul and forgave Peter.

The temple teachers were amazed at His teachings even when Jesus was only 12 years old.

The company we keep should be of good character and a good influence. We should surround ourselves with wise people and go to them with questions. We should also go to God with our questions and then listen for His answers.

Lexy Langworthy led worship accompanied by vocalist Ashley Riebel and Ben Prasko on keyboard. The songs were “Good, Good Father,” “It is Well with My Soul,” “Jesus Messiah” and “Open Up the Heavens.”

Howard Reiter gave the communion meditation from Psalm 102:25-27 titled “Our Changing World.”