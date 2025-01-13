Colony church news

Pastor Chase Riebel’s message at Colony Christian Church Sunday was “The Glory of God” from Ezekiel 1. When Ezekiel saw the Glory of God he couldn’t find words to describe it. All of God’s attributes make Him gloriously indescribable.

Darren McGhee’s communion meditation was “An Awesome Moment.” When astronaut John Glenn saw Earth from space he described the view as tremendous. We get a tremendous view of Jesus from His teachings, His miracles, His death and resurrection, and every time we take communion.

Lexy Langworthy led worship with songs. Ben Prasko accompanied on the keyboard and Ethan Prasko on percussion.

The men are invited to spend Saturday in Humboldt touring a museum and enjoying other aspects of the town.

Regular Sunday services are at 10:45 a.m.