Colony church news

Pastor Chase Riebel’s sermon Sunday was “Watchman,” taken from Ezekiel chapter 3. In the Bible, a watchman usually positioned himself in a tall tower to scan the horizon for signs of danger, predators or sometimes rain. They had to be alert and also trustworthy. Today, parents need to be watchmen for their children over their school, social media and whatever needs they have. As Christians, we need to watch for spiritual threats and opportunities to share the Gospel.

Brant McGhee talked about ways to strengthen a marriage in his communion meditation. Married couples should have a weekly date night to look back and talk about what was good and what was stressful, as well as about what promises the future might hold. Similarly our weekly communion with God is a marriage in which we should look back at the sacrifices Christ made for us as well as looking forward to the gifts of his grace.

Lexy Langworthy led worship singing “Amazing Grace,” “Once Again” and “Victory In Jesus.” Ben Prasko accompanied on the keyboard and Ethan Prasko on percussion.

The Wild about Jesus women recently enjoyed a fellowship breakfast at the Dutch Country Cafe in Garnett and shopping at 7th Street Grocery.

Kendall and Christy McGhee celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with friends and family Saturday at the church.