Colony church news

Pastor Chase Riebel took his sermon “A Useful Vine” from Ezekiel 15 and John 15. God is patient with us for our sake so that everyone has a chance to repent and to bear good fruit. To bear good fruit we must be pruned, separating ourselves from sin. We must also be purified by reading the scriptures. Our lives must stay connected to and anchored by Jesus.

During communion meditation, Larry Whitmer noted that Jesus tells us in Luke 22 and in 1 Corinthians 11 to “take of the broken bread and drink of the cup in remembrance of Him.” Whoever does this is no longer without hope and should encourage others with words of hope.

Elka Billings led worship with the songs “Abide,” “King of My Heart,” “4th Man” and “Alleluia.” Mike Billings accompanied, along with Ben and Ethan Prasko.

Elka is leaving to attend officer training school in Alabama where she will become a commissioned Healthcare Administrator in the Air Force. She will be stationed at Beale Air Force Base in northern California for duty.