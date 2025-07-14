Colony church news

Pastor Chase Riebel spoke from Ephesians 4:7-13 on “Freeing and Equipping the Captives.” We are held captive by the enemy and held hostage to sin until Christ sets us free. Psalms 68:1-3 assures us that God not only sets prisoners free but also gives them joy.

For communion meditation, Bruce Symes talked about how we are at a loss to describe God. Even with over a half million words in the English language, God is still indescribable. God’s unconditional love is also difficult to describe. The closest we can get is Agape.

Lexy Langworthy led worship accompanied by Mike and Petra Billings and Speed Elsasser. The songs were “God of Wonders,” “Cornerstone,” “My King Forever” and “Death Was Arrested.”