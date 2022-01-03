Colony church service held

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “Room for Jesus” at Sunday’s service at Colony Christian Church. When Jesus was born, there was no room for him in the inn, and really no room in the world. The world was a crazy, mixed up place. But there is always room for Jesus in our hearts. Remember, light and darkness can not occupy the same space.

Men’s Bible study is at 7 a.m. Tuesdays in the church basement. Women’s Bible study follows at 8:30 s.m. at the parsonage. The Mary & Martha life group is at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the parsonage. Men on Fire life group is the second Friday of the month. Good News is on Wednesdays at 3:30 at the Community Church. Youth group for middle and high schoolers is at the church on Wednesday evenings at 6, with the adult Bible study at the parsonage at 7.