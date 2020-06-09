Colony church talks about a world in chaos

Denny Eilenstine gave the communion meditation on the importance of examining yourself before taking communion.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon on “Ministers of Reconciliation.” We leave our church home and go into a world of chaos and confusion. What causes fights among us is being jealous of others and coveting what they have, and then we ask God for things, but our motives are all wrong. We must ask God to help make our paths straight. We need to be the light in our communities, reconciling others to God.

Adult Bible Study this week will be Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Cross Roads.

