Colony church talks about fear

Noah Gordon gave the Communion Meditation this week at Colony Community Church. The world is in a whirlwind of opinions, and emotions are running high. Fear is prevalent: fear of the coronavirus, fear of our liberties being taken away, fear of racist inequalities, fear of truth not being spoken, etc. The Bible tells us not to be afraid. (Ref: Mark 5:35-36)

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “A Warning Against Prejudice.” When Ghandi was a young man, he considered becoming a Christian. He went to a church to see what he would need to do, but the church wouldn’t let him join them. They told him to go be with his “own kind” of people. The makeup of the church should baffle the world. It should consist of all races, rich and poor, young and old, healthy and sick, etc. Prejudice is wrong because it usurps God’s sovereignty, it puts man as judge instead of Jesus, and aligns us with God’s enemies and against God. (Ref: James 2:1-10; Colossians 3:11 & 4:1; Romans 2:11 & ch. 9; Mark 25:34-40)

Men’s Bible study is 7 a.m. and Women’s Bible study is 9 a.m. Tuesdays. Adult Bible study is 7 p.m. Wednesdays.