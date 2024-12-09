Colony news

Pastor Chase Riebel’s sermon Sunday, “Joy Has Arrived,” was based on Luke 2:10. The shepherds were considered of lowly stature but the birth of Christ was announced to them first because Jesus came to save everyone.

The news was so astonishing that the shepherds had to share it immediately. Mary delivered Jesus. Jesus delivered joy.

Lynette Prasko led the worship music accompanied by Ben and Ethan Prasko, and Mike, Petra and Isla Billings.

Darren McGhee gave communion meditation on Luke 22:16 where Jesus told the disciples how eager he had been to share the Passover meal with them.

The church Christmas party and Christmas caroling will be Dec. 14.