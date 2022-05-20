Colony news

Bruce Symes gave the Communion Meditation at the Colony Christian Church, remembering an article he had once read about a man who had raped and murdered a woman. The woman’s dad hated the man, and then drank himself into a dark hole. Years later, in an AA meeting, in walks the murderer. After hearing his confession and regret, and now looking at the man through spiritual eyes, he forgave him. Forgiveness is a common theme in the Bible.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “Compassion: The Calling to Care.” It is God’s intention for us to care for and help people in need. God gives us compassion, and when fueled by the Holy Spirit, it will give you the desire, the courage, and the strength to help someone out.

