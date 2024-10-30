 | Wed, Oct 30, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Come meet the General

Families are invited to hear about General Funston and tour his home at the Allen County Historical Society Museum this Saturday. The event spotlights the Iola Reads' Youth selection, "Ranger in Time and the Great Earthquake."

Around Town

October 30, 2024 - 2:18 PM

Photo by Paul Faith/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

Iola Reads has a family event this Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Allen County Historical Society Museum and Funston Home.

Families are invited to come hear about General Funston and his connection to the San Francisco Earthquake and tour General Funston’s home.

The event spotlights the Iola Reads’ Youth selection, “Ranger in Time and the Great Earthquake.”

Along with the Historical Society Museum and Funston Home tour, attendees can meet with “Moose,” a trained therapy dog that looks just like the dog Ranger in the book.

Children that attend will also receive a prize.

The event is funded by the Helen Gates Whitehead Trust. Iola Reads is a project of the Iola Public Library, USD 257 and the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

Related
October 8, 2024
May 3, 2024
January 30, 2017
February 12, 2010
Most Popular