Come meet the General

Iola Reads has a family event this Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Allen County Historical Society Museum and Funston Home.

Families are invited to come hear about General Funston and his connection to the San Francisco Earthquake and tour General Funston’s home.

The event spotlights the Iola Reads’ Youth selection, “Ranger in Time and the Great Earthquake.”

Along with the Historical Society Museum and Funston Home tour, attendees can meet with “Moose,” a trained therapy dog that looks just like the dog Ranger in the book.

Children that attend will also receive a prize.

The event is funded by the Helen Gates Whitehead Trust. Iola Reads is a project of the Iola Public Library, USD 257 and the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.