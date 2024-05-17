Community development is economic development, Kiwanis told

Allen County’s economic development director approaches his job first with community in mind, knowing that developing a healthful, caring local environment will reap economic benefits, Jared Wheeler told Iola Kiwanians Tuesday.

Wheeler assumed the economic development director post at Thrive Allen County in November 2023 and quickly began visiting businesses and industries, school and government bodies and others to acclimate himself and keep momentum in housing development, business retention and workforce development moving forward.

A native of Thayer, husband and father of three, Wheeler is a proponent of the small town way of life. He uses his various job experiences – “mainly in churches and schools,” he said – in approaching his work here and knows the importance of jobs, increasing population, adequate and affordable housing and all of the economic developments need of Allen County which are in his charge. After getting his bearings, however, he quickly focused on helping ensure Iola, Humboldt, Moran and all cities in the county are healthful in a holistic way.

Wheeler boiled his outlook down thusly: “Are we accommodative from strollers to walkers?”

He explained that factors such as child care, educational systems, cultural opportunities, recreational outlets and elder housing, as well as industries, restaurants and the like, are imperative to nourish those living in a community as well as attracting new residents.

“If you have services and amenities that apply to both families with kids in strollers and to our aging population, which is so crucial from a cultural standpoint but also because they create jobs for others, then you probably have a healthy ‘walker and stroller’ community,” he said.

While Allen County and its communities face challenges from outmigration, housing shortage and worker availability, small towns like ours have a huge advantage over larger cities in attracting those individuals and families looking for a quiet, rural, safe atmosphere. Especially with the trends of work-from-home and remote working, we should continue to tout our schools, fine arts center, recreation leagues, farmers markets, festivals, trails and other things that give small towns an edge for those looking to thrive at a slower pace.

“Where are they going to go,” Wheeler asked of tomorrow’s prospective residents . “They’re going to go to places that are welcoming and accommodating, whether they’re in a stroller or walker, because those places are going to be healthier communities overall.”

Two particular focal points for Wheeler, he told the Kiwanis Club, are needs for transitional living solutions for the elderly and a community center. Shortages of assisted living and nursing home spaces are a local reality that must be overcome. Likewise, opportunities for families and individuals “to play and learn and spend time together,” such as an activities center with a variety of facilities and amenities, could be an attraction and benefit to all of Allen County and extending into neighboring counties.

“If community members care for each other,” Wheeler concluded, “then the community will be a healthier place to live, to raise our families, and to care for our elderly.”

The Kiwanis Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Allen Community College and welcomes interest in membership. Email [email protected] for more information.