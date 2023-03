Iola Elementary School fifth-grader Bradley Cooper took first place in the Allen County Spelling Bee on Friday afternoon, Feb. 24, at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. In second place was Thatcher Mueller, an eighth-grader at Humboldt Middle School. It was one of the longest spelling bees in recent memory, with 81 words spelled over 13 rounds of competition.

With Bradley Cooper, left, is Thatcher Mueller, an eighth-grader at Humboldt Middle School, and Brad Crusinbery, Iola Middle School Principal. Mueller came in second in the bee.