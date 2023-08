The Annual Colony Crest Alumni Banquet will be Saturday, Sept. 30. Registration begins at 4 p.m. at the old Kincaid School. Dinner will begin at 5, followed by the meeting at 5:30. Advanced tickets are $20 per person; tickets at the door are $25. You must register in advance to have a meal.

Advanced registration may be sent to Arvin Clemmons, 705 N. Kentucky St., Iola, KS 66749

Checks may be made out to the Colony Crest Alumni Association and must be received by Sept. 25.