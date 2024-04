Humboldt and Crest high school students celebrated prom on Saturday. Despite a threat of severe storms, the rain held off until after the Grand March. Humboldt’s prom theme was “Meet Me at Midnight” while Crest celebrated with a western theme.

Junior Curston Allen and sophomore Maxwell Black get ready attend the Crest prom. Courtesy photo junior Ruthie Dietrich and sophomore Dalton Kersley before the Crest prom. Courtesy photo 2 photos