The Cofachique chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered for their March meeting Saturday at Humboldt United Methodist Church.

Deborah Jackson presented a program on colonial cuisine and brought samples of some of the food consumed in the 1700s

Attending the meeting were Ruby Gay Barker, Kecia Frevert, Linda Johnson, Colleen Grewing- Dobbins, Judy Arbiter, Deborah Jackson, Linda Rubow and Cynthia Geisler.