Dr. Wilcox talks obesity

Lunch and learn event will explore societal influences and causes that can lead to obesity.

February 24, 2025 - 3:08 PM

Obesity rates in the U.S. have tripled since 1960, with trends continuing upward. Community members are invited to join Samuel Wilcox, M.D., on Wednesday, Feb. 26, to explore societal influences and causes that can lead to obesity and hear his perspective on where the blame lies.

The lunch and learn event will be held from noon to 1 p.m., in the Lynn Family conference room at Allen County Regional Hospital. Seating is limited and reservations are required for this free event. To reserve a seat, call 620-365-1021.

