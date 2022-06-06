 | Mon, Jun 06, 2022
Dreher takes third at state event, earns state FFA degree

Iola High School's Carly Dreher took third in a public speaking event at the Kansas FFA Convention. She also was one of 56 members from the Southeast District to earn a State FFA degree.

Around Town

June 6, 2022 - 1:42 PM

Carley Dreher

MANHATTAN — Iola High School FFA student Carley Dreher placed third in the Kansas FFA Prepared Public Speaking Leadership Development Event (LDE) at the 94th Kansas FFA Convention, June 1-3, on the Kansas State University campus.

Members must submit a manuscript and bibliography, present a 6- to 8-minute speech, and answer questions about their selected speech topic in this LDE contest. 

Weston Schrader, from the Minneapolis FFA chapter, was the winner. Tucker Leck, Neodesha FFA, placed second; and Merranda Dixon-Phillips, Lyons FFA, placed fourth.  This event is sponsored by Kansas FFA Alumni.

