Dreher takes third at state event, earns state FFA degree

MANHATTAN — Iola High School FFA student Carley Dreher placed third in the Kansas FFA Prepared Public Speaking Leadership Development Event (LDE) at the 94th Kansas FFA Convention, June 1-3, on the Kansas State University campus.

Members must submit a manuscript and bibliography, present a 6- to 8-minute speech, and answer questions about their selected speech topic in this LDE contest.

Weston Schrader, from the Minneapolis FFA chapter, was the winner. Tucker Leck, Neodesha FFA, placed second; and Merranda Dixon-Phillips, Lyons FFA, placed fourth. This event is sponsored by Kansas FFA Alumni.