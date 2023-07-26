 | Wed, Jul 26, 2023
Elections 101: County clerk outlines voting protocols

Allen County Clerk Shannon Patterson described her job responsibilities and the processes through which votes are tabulated. Patterson was a guest speaker Tuesday for Iola Kiwanians.

July 26, 2023 - 3:09 PM

Sherrie Riebel, left, retired in 2022 after 25 years serving as Allen County Clerk. Shannon Patterson, who has worked in the office in 2010, is Riebel's replacement. Photo by Vickie Moss

Shannon Patterson, Allen County clerk, described her job responsibilities for Iola Kiwanis Club members at their Tuesday meeting, focusing on the election process.

Patterson’s office is central in most county functions, she noted. In addition to keeping minutes and historical records for the County Commission, the clerk’s office is involved in varying degrees with payroll and human resources, property transfers, taxation, and other functions of local government.

“Our office works with just about every other office in about everything the county does,” she said.

