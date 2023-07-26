Elections 101: County clerk outlines voting protocols

Shannon Patterson, Allen County clerk, described her job responsibilities for Iola Kiwanis Club members at their Tuesday meeting, focusing on the election process.

Patterson’s office is central in most county functions, she noted. In addition to keeping minutes and historical records for the County Commission, the clerk’s office is involved in varying degrees with payroll and human resources, property transfers, taxation, and other functions of local government.

“Our office works with just about every other office in about everything the county does,” she said.