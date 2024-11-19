Elks and Sunflower Quilting Guild partner to provide quilts for veterans

The Iola Elks Lodge has taken the initiative to provide comfort and warmth to local veterans through a heartwarming project. The lodge recently purchased fabric and batting materials, partnering with the Sunflower Quilting Guild to craft lap quilts for veterans residing in the community’s care facilities.

This collaborative effort underscores the Elks’ commitment to supporting those who have served our country.

The project ensures that these quilts will not only be functional but also crafted with care and attention to detail, offering a tangible symbol of gratitude and appreciation.

The Sunflower Quilting Guild presented Becky Anderson, Veteran Chairman of the Elks, 23 lap quilts.

And they weren’t alone in this heartwarming project. Anderson and several other talented quilting members of the Elks Lodge joined in, lending their skills to create these beautiful gifts.

The Elks regularly visit local nursing homes several times a year. They bring treats and smiles, reminding veterans that the Elks’ motto rings true: “So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.”

“Veterans have a special spot in my heart so I love being able to brighten their day while showing them and our community that ‘Elks Care — Elks Share,’” said Anderson.