Elsmore High School Alumni low on scholarship funds

The Elsmore High School Alumni Association was unable to hold its annual banquet Memorial Day weekend this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations to the scholarship fund are usually collected then. Nine applications have been received and all are worthy but funds are low. Those who would like to help fund these scholarships can mail donations to treasurer Janice Rake, 4301 Wimbledon Terrace 1A, Lawrence KS 66047. The scholarship fund was established in 2011 and there have been 52 scholarships awarded totaling $10,750. There were three graduates in the first class of 1895 after the school was established. Ruth Mattson Woods is the oldest living graduate, class of 1936. The last graduating class at Elsmore was 1966 with 13 graduates when the high school consolidated with Moran. The oldest attendee at the 2019 banquet was Joan Johnson Wolfe, class of 1947. About 100 people attend the banquet each year.

Officers for this year will continue for 2021. President is Judy Wilson, vice-president is Bill Otto, and Janice Rake is secretary/treasurer. Betty Boler Hawley and Dave Fewins are on the scholarship committee. Donations will be appreciated and those donating will be entered for a drawing to win a quilt designed and made by Betty Boler Hawley. The drawing will be held at the May 2021 banquet.

