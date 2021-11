ELSMORE — The Elsmore Ruritan Club will host a chili and soup supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the Elsmore Community Building.

Chili and soups, crackers, drink and dessert are available to eat there or take home for a free-will offering.

Those who bring non-perishable food items for the Food Pantry will receive a free ticket for a dessert drawing.